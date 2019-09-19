Selena Gomez delivers powerful mental health speech revealing why she left spotlight

Selena Gomez embarked on a special visit to Boston this month and now we all get to relive it with her. The 27-year-old actress shared her “Boston photo diary” with fans on Thursday, September 19, giving a glimpse at her meaningful time in Massachusetts’ largest city. “Thank you for being so warm and welcoming to me while I was there!!” she wrote alongside a series of snaps. “I had the best time meeting so many of you.” Although Selena traveled with friends, the reason for her visit was far more important and inspiring than sightseeing.

Scroll to read Selena's speech!

©@selenagomez GALLERY



Selena Gomez paid a special visit to Boston in the name of mental health

McLean Hospital, a pyschiatric institute, chose to honor Selena at their annual dinner for her work in reducing mental health stigma. The I Can’t Get Enough singer gave the keynote speech at the event, where she opened up about her own journey over the past year.

"It felt like all of my pain and anxiety washed over me all at once, and it was one of the scariest moments of my life," she bravely told the crowd. "I sought support, and the doctors were able to give me a clear diagnosis. The moment that I received that information I actually felt equal parts of terrified and relieved - terrified, obviously, because the veil was lifted, but relieved that I finally had the knowledge of why I had suffered for so many years with depression and anxiety."

©@selenagomez GALLERY



Selena said last year was one of the 'scariest moments' of her life

"I’ve never had full answers, awareness or anything about this condition," the mental health advocate continued. "So, I began to face it head on as my mother taught me to face my fears and challenges when I was younger."

Afterwards, Selena declared that she was: "So humbled to have been part of the incredible McLean Hospital’s Annual Dinner and was honored to be able to share a bit of my story. Thank you Dr. Rauch for inviting me and spending time speaking with me about mental health. And thank you to all the amazing staff at McLean. And a huge thank you to David O Russell for connecting me with these amazing humans. These are the moments where I am so grateful for the platform God has given me."

©Courtesy of McLean Hospital GALLERY



Selena was honored to speak at McLean Hospital's annual dinner

In turn, the hospital was beyond thankful for Selena’s candor, writing: "Thank you, @selenagomez, for your tenacious work toward eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health and for warmly receiving the numerous attendees at our annual dinner this past Friday who wanted to share their story with you."

©@selenagomez GALLERY



The singer had supportive friends by her side througout the trip

This week, Selena posted a stunning series of photos commemorating the trip. Though the first picture in the carousel showed her looking a little bored, it seems her visit was anything but that. The star appeared to have a peaceful time exploring the fall-stricken town with friends as she focused on using her platform for good and to connect with others.

Related Video: Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline Loading the player...