Dascha Polanco fearlessly shows off her 'ripples' in powerful body image post

Dascha Polanco is embracing her body, and wants others to do the same. The Orange Is the New Black star, 36, posted an untouched picture of herself in a one-piece bathing suit on Monday, August 12, that her son Aryam took. Alongside the image of her facing an indoor pool, Dascha penned: "My son took this pic ... “ Mami do this right there” at first I was like you see my butt ripples and right there it hit me. We are approx 60-75% water soooo, Duh Gurl get your wave on Ripple like the water YOU ARE An ocean.”

The actress posted an untouched picture of herself on August 12

She continued, “Your body Is full of waves and your Son can take a hell of a pic. 🌊 🌊 🌊 #ripplebewavyorwatevajustflow. #thundahthigz #ismellgood#selflovery #sheisdash #celluLIT.”

Fans of the actress were quick to praise the Netflix star for her healthy body image. “What a great photo-from a loving lens. ✨❤️✨,” one commented, while another wrote, “🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️ once we love and appreciate ourselves, can’t nobody tell us sh-tttt 💁🏾♀️.” The powerful photo also caught the attention of Dascha’s OITNB co-star Uzo Aduba, who commented, “Yes body!!! 🔥🔥.” Filmmaker Ava DuVernay celebrated the picture writing, "Yassssssssss!!!!!!," to which Dascha replied, "LIVING FOR A #HOTGIRLSUMMER❤."

Dascha Polanco wants her fans to embrace their bodies like her

Last year, the Dominican actress got candid about her struggles with body positivity. “People tell me all the time that they love my confidence,” she told Women’s Health. “It’s kind of ironic, because it’s something I’ve struggled with for as long as I can remember.”

At the time, Dascha confessed, “The biggest shift in how I viewed my body happened when I became a mother 16 years ago. I wanted to instill in my kids self-acceptance and a sense of self-love. I wanted them to know they’re unique and that that’s what makes them beautiful. I wanted them to be confident, and I knew I had to model that.” The mom-of-two also noted, “Learning to love yourself is just like learning to love someone in a relationship. You don’t like every single thing about them, but you love them. You can love yourself without liking everything all the time.”

