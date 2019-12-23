Dascha Polanco is unrecognizable with platinum blonde hair - see the pic!

Is it even the holidays if you don’t debut a new hairdo? Dominican actress Dascha Polanco stepped out with a brand new blonde hairstyle this week ahead of the holidays and let’s just say she looks winter-ready. The 37-year-old star, who has naturally brown hair, is known for revamping her luscious locks on occasion.

©@sheisdash



Dascha Polanco transformed her hair to platinum blonde this week

Dascha posted a picture of herself rocking a pair of glasses and wearing her long, blonde hair slick straight. “Wipe your lens and give me a kiss” she wrote beside the photo before translating the flirty caption to Spanish. “Dame un beso please!,” she continued.

Loading the player...

The Orange is the New Black actress, who was attending the basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, revealed her hair extensions are from New York City-based hair salon Hair Galore.

©@sheisdash



The actress sat court-side at the Raptors v Nets basketball game

The salon’s company page shared details of the look. During her session, Dascha opted for the blonde unit wig and installation. If you want to achieve this look without breaking the bank for a wig, consider buying a temporary tint like John Frieda’s Sheer Blonde Go Blonder Lightening Spray ($9.99).

Using a natural blend of chamomile and citrus, the product gradually lightens the hair up to two shades blonder after using heat from styling tools.

©Target



John Frieda’s lightening spray is one alternative to go lighter

In the past, with the help of her hairstylist Cynthia Alvarez, Dascha has achieved stunning hairdos, including a platinum bob, blunt bangs and even unicorn-colored highlights.

We can’t wait to see what style Dascha pulls off next!