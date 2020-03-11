Dascha Polanco’s new sexy selfie reveals quirky self-love habit

Dascha Polanco is the Queen of body positivity! In a recent social media post, the Orange is the New Black star made a reveal that could be the key to her confidence. In a play on the Tik Tok “flip the switch” viral craze, the actress stood in the mirror with her cellphone and snapped a photo in a one-piece. “I just flip the switch…la Pampara Prendía! How you flipping the switch ? Yo me hablo mucho en el espejo y tú #ismellgood #selflovery #fbf.”

©@sheisdash



Dascha Polanco put her own twist on flip the switch

The 37-year-old actress admitted that she talks to herself in the mirror and honestly, that’s the best piece of advice anyone has to offer. Dash was praised for her self-care work by over 100,000 fans and fellow celebrities. Including Taraji P. Henson, Saweetie and more.

Dascha is the Queen of finding ways to spread her love for herself and others. Throughout her social media, the Brown Love host post selfies and videos with positive affirmations, quotes or song lyrics that make her feel good. Last month, the star shared one of her favorite feel good moments with her followers.

“When ur SOLO, found jeans that FIT, got your PRIORITIES straight…Dance with ur damn SELF; cuz LIFE IS TOO SHORT and u about to have crabs…this is the rhythm of my life. Ups and downs but dance through #selflovery #ismellgood #porquesoyasi #wendnesday.” In the video, the star danced to Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin’s hit RITMO.

©@sheisdash



The actress love to promote self-love and positivity with her fans

In August, the In the Heights actress opened up to HOLA! USA about how she overcame feeling less than confident. “I was very careful about what would they think of me if they knew what was going," Dascha explained. "I was so self-conscious, and now I’m telling everybody you know what, you can f-ck off. Tomorrow we’re here [and] tomorrow we’re not and who the f-ck gives a f-ck. Everybody keeps on going and nobody gives a f-ck.”

