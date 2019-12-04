Dascha Polanco showed followers how to successfully pull off the neon eyeliner trend

One of this year’s most revolutionary beauty trends? The neon eyeliner. Of course a simple black liner is always a good idea, but adding a pop of color around your lid is another level of glam. If you’re not familiar with the ~trend~, please allow Orange is the New Black actress Dascha Polanco to demonstrate. The Dominican-American actress took to her social media to share a throwback photo of one of her beauty looks during this year’s New York Fashion Week, which including a touch neon green on the lids.

In the photo, the 36-year-old actress is dolled up and ready to hit the streets in a look done by Colombian makeup artist Steph Gomez. For this specific beauty look, the MUA combined both black and neon liners. The eyes feature soft, sparkly lids topped with a strong black swiped eyeliner. The neon is then added in the tear duct area as well as the crease, making for an edgy effect.

Loading the player...

The lewk, which she rocked to attend the S by Serena Williams Fashion Show in New York City, was complimented by a gorgeous silk hot pink gown and matching arm gloves. She also styled her long tresses in side swept waves with—this is the best part—pieces of hair colored neon green perfectly matching her neon eyeliner.

This isn’t the first time the actress makes a bold beauty and fashion statement. During NYFW, she was also spotted wearing a champagne-colored dress with the words “I was young, I needed the money,” written across the gown. She is also a huge advocate for body positivity, proudly embracing her body on her social media.



She previously told HOLA! USA about the importance of being confident in yourself. “It’s me having my, like I like to call myself, my night suit on when I’m out because I won’t allow my pride and who I am, I’m my kids’ parent, I won’t let anyone put me down. I can put myself down if I want to, but no one else is going to.”



Related Video: Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline Loading the player...