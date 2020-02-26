Dascha Polanco debuts fierce new look in celebration of new series

Dascha Polanco has a fierce new look to go with her brand-new gig! The Orange is the New Black actress is back at home on Netflix with the release of her podcast series Brown Love. Not only did the star celebrate the inspiring new show, she debuted a fierce new look. “Today is the day #BrownLove premieres on @netflix and anywhere you get your podcasts. Every Tuesday I sit down with Latinos in Hollywood to talk about how we’re making (and taking up) space. My first guests are @lajulissa and @selenislevyaofficial my Caribbean queens to discuss all the facets and layers of embracing and imbuing our identity. Ride with me, this was an amazing project I’m so proud to bring it to you all - hit the link in my bio to STREAM NOW! @contodonetflix.”

Dascha Polacno debut a brand new look to promote the Brown Love podcast

Dascha made a bold statement in a leopard-print two-piece set on top of blazer on top of a black turtleneck. While the outfit was fierce, it was the glam that caught everyone’s attention. The Dominican beauty rocked a long deep red ponytail. Keeping the look intense, the Irishman star did a distinct winged liner and a bold pink lip.

In another photo, the host shared a full picture of her look along with details from the show. “Every Tuesday (write that down) @netflix brings you #BrownLove hosted by ya gurl ! We discuss it all laughing and crying, there’s so much to discuss and we get right to it in episode one. Check it out, link in my bio #contodonetflix @netflix @contodonetflix.”

Brown Love premiered on Netflix February 25

Brown Love, which made its debut on February 25 will feature a host of Latinx talent from across platforms that get candid about their experience. “Dascha Polanco talks to Latinxs in Hollywood who are making space for communities to see themselves, tackling topics like machismo, self-care, comedy and the first-generation experience,” the release read.

In the trailer, Dascha gave fans a taste of her opening line. “Welcome to Brown Love, the show were we celebrate Latinidad and all its colors and flavors.” We can’t wait to see more looks and hear more hot convos!

