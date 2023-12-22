Ingredients:

1 can, condensed milk

1 can, evaporated milk

1 can, coconut milk

1 can, coconut cream

1-2 cups Candela Mamajuana rum

Method:

Pour the 4 cans (coconut milk, evaporated milk, condensed milk, cream of coconut) into a blender. Blend on low. Spice it up! Add 1.5 cups of Candela Mamajuana and blend. Serve chilled or on the rocks. Enjoy!

Additional Tips for Serving:

Anyone making coquito at home or drinking the Candela Coquito Gift Kit can elevate their experience with these tips:

1. Chill to perfection by refrigerating before serving, allowing the flavors to harmonize.

2. Serve in small, festive shot glasses like the one from our kits to savor the richness of our mamajuana-infused Coquito.

3. Add in another half ounce of Candela for an extra kick after pouring yourself a glass or garnish with a sprinkle of ground cinnamon or a cinnamon stick.