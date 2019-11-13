Today we celebrate International Nacho Day, and in part also celebrate [yet again] the accidental chef Ignacio Anaya García of the small town of Pedras Negras in Mexico (it was his 124th birthday this past August 15). The noble nacho can be enjoyed in any number of ways: with steak, ground beef, chicken, pork and in vegan and veggie options (which are no less delicious).

Whichever way tickles your fancy, it is the right way to have them. Below we’ve gathered some of the top and most picture-worthy cheesy (plant-based or otherwise) nachos from New York to Los Angeles and then back down to Miami.