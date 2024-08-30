Blue Ivy goes viral after being spotted in Beverly Hills wearing trendy denim-on-denim look

Blue Ivy Carter has shocked netizens as photos of her in Beverly Hills surfaced. The photos showcase how tall and grown up she looks since the last time she was spotted with her dad at the Grammys. The images, shared on X (formerly Twitter), show the 12-year-old singer and actress walking towards Cipriani to have lunch with friends.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's firstborn is seen wearing a fashionable double denim outfit consisting of a denim jacket draped over her shoulders and a strapless white top tucked into loose-fitting cargo-style denim jeans adorned with multiple pockets and patchwork details. She accessorizes with black sunglasses, a simple gold chain necklace, and a small blue bag. Blue Ivy completes her look with Nike sneakers, adding a sporty touch to her casual yet stylish ensemble. She let her hair loose and flowing, giving a relaxed and effortless vibe.

Social media users reacted to the snaps in awe. "How do these celeb kids grow so fast. Wasn't she like 10 years old last year. We literally watched them grow," a person wrote, with another adding: "These kids nowadays grow up in 5-10 business days."



And people will see more of Blue Ivy in the coming months, as she is working on her first movie role as Kiara, the daughter of King Simba (played by Donald Glover) and Queen Nala (played by Beyoncé) in Mufasa: The Lion King. In a recent interview, filmmaker Barry Jenkins assured Entertainment Weekly that while the young star will not be singing in the movie, she is an impressive actress.

"Blue Ivy doesn't sing in the movie. She is a thespian! I gotta be honest about that. She is a thespian," Jenkins told the publication.

Blue follows her mom's footsteps, as Beyoncé previously voiced Nala in 2019. The original cast is back for the animated movie, while Kiara appeared in the 1998 movie The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride.

In addition to Beyoncé and Blue, the movie will reportedly have a Latino touch. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is known for writing music for Moana, Encanto, The Little Mermaid, and more, composed new tunes for the film alongside Mark Mancina, with additional music and performances by Lebo M. "For me, working with Lin was amazing," Jenkins continues. "I've never made a musical before. So when I took the job, I knew that was going to be a part of it, but I just figured, 'We'll figure that out when we figure that out.' In a musical, we need to figure that out first!"

