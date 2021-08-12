Beyoncé’s kids Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter steal the show in new Ivy Park collection

We can all agree that Blue Ivy has reached icon status at this point, and now her two siblings, 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, are definitely following in her footsteps!

Beyoncé recently surprised her fans with the exclusive launch of Ivy Park Rodeo in collaboration with Adidas, and the legendary singer was accompanied by her three children, who were not just present on set but also made a special appearance on the campaign.

The 39-year-old artist talked about her personal life and professional career during her latest interview, and revealed that even during their family vacations they love to coordinate their outfits.

“My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we’d find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match,” Beyoncé explained, adding that “it is a natural progression for Ivy Park to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children’s sizing.”

Tina Knowles-Lawson also went on to talk about the inspiration behind her daughter’s new collection, confessing that “the line had been doing custom smaller versions of the clothes for Beyoncé’s three kids.”

She also agreed that “they looked adorable in them, of course, and every time someone sees them, their response is, ‘Where can we get these clothes for our kids?’”

Ivy Park Rodeo will be available online on August 19 and fans can get their hands on the unique designs, including the kids-sized products in the collection.