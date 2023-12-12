Nicki Minaj is ready to hit the road in 2024 with her upcoming “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.” Minaj will headline shows in North America and Europe, and to celebrate the announcement of her most extensive tour to date, the rapper visited several TV shows, changing into three over-the-top and eye-catching outfits.

Minaj’s tour came right after she released her fifth studio album titled “Pink Friday 2.” Her new LP features collaborations with Drake, J. Cole, and more; it is her first since 2018.