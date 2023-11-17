Former Miss Venezuela and fashion expert shares tips to craft your unique style

Fashion expert Inés Sheero, co-creator of the trendy “R-EDIT” collection alongside designer Ángel Sánchez, emphasizes that fashion should embrace individual expression rather than impose rules. With a rich background in beauty and fashion, including the esteemed title of Miss Venezuela (2000) and third-finalist in Miss Intercontinental (Germany, 2003), Sheero draws on her extensive experiences to offer valuable insights.
The Venezuelan entrepreneur and designer shared five essential tips for gracefully navigating the world of fashion while staying true to one’s authentic self.
1. Explore Local Gems: Support Local and Emerging Designers
Inés Sheero praises small local stores worldwide, highlighting post-pandemic growth for emerging designers. Buying from these spots builds connections and adds unique, community-infused pieces to your collection.
The rise of quiet luxury: why are people ditching brand logos?
8 noteworthy tricks Queen Letizia of Spain has learned from her fashion stylist
Miss Universe Latina contestants wear their favorite designers
2. Mix Old and New: To Create a Unique Style
She suggests trying out modern and vintage pieces, skillfully combining new finds with sentimental items to craft a truly personal style.
3. Dress for Your Mood: Style as Daily Expression
Sheero, the founder of her clothing brand, rejects the idea of a fixed wardrobe. She suggests dressing based on your mood, embracing the idea that feelings change. Let your style evolve with your emotions.
4. Dress for You, Not Others
Sheero advises letting go of worries about what others think. Dressing should be a personal journey, breaking free from societal expectations to unleash your full style potential.
5. Be Unique: Stand Out in Every Outfit
In her final tip, Inés gives practical advice on being distinctive while adapting your attire to the occasion. She suggests embracing elegance without going overboard, creating a refined and unique style.
Sheero’s style is anti-fast fashion and instead promotes avoiding excess to blend fashion with spirituality. She is inspired and influenced by the fashion of Victoria Beckham ,Valerie Messika, Valeria Lipovetsky, Lady Gaga, and Kendall Jenner, who effortlessly navigate both realms, marrying style with social consciousness.