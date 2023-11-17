Former Miss Venezuela and fashion expert shares tips to craft your unique style

Fashion expert Inés Sheero, co-creator of the trendy “R-EDIT” collection alongside designer Ángel Sánchez, emphasizes that fashion should embrace individual expression rather than impose rules. With a rich background in beauty and fashion, including the esteemed title of Miss Venezuela (2000) and third-finalist in Miss Intercontinental (Germany, 2003), Sheero draws on her extensive experiences to offer valuable insights.

The Venezuelan entrepreneur and designer shared five essential tips for gracefully navigating the world of fashion while staying true to one’s authentic self.

©EB Public Relations



The “R-EDIT” collection by Inés Sheero, Ángel Sánchez, and Elio Rojas redefines fashion under the “UneditedXYZ” brand

1. Explore Local Gems: Support Local and Emerging Designers

Inés Sheero praises small local stores worldwide, highlighting post-pandemic growth for emerging designers. Buying from these spots builds connections and adds unique, community-infused pieces to your collection.

2. Mix Old and New: To Create a Unique Style

She suggests trying out modern and vintage pieces, skillfully combining new finds with sentimental items to craft a truly personal style.

3. Dress for Your Mood: Style as Daily Expression

Sheero, the founder of her clothing brand, rejects the idea of a fixed wardrobe. She suggests dressing based on your mood, embracing the idea that feelings change. Let your style evolve with your emotions.

4. Dress for You, Not Others

Sheero advises letting go of worries about what others think. Dressing should be a personal journey, breaking free from societal expectations to unleash your full style potential.

©EB Public Relations



Beyond her role in the fashion world, Inés Sheero has a degree in Business Administration

5. Be Unique: Stand Out in Every Outfit

In her final tip, Inés gives practical advice on being distinctive while adapting your attire to the occasion. She suggests embracing elegance without going overboard, creating a refined and unique style.

Sheero’s style is anti-fast fashion and instead promotes avoiding excess to blend fashion with spirituality. She is inspired and influenced by the fashion of Victoria Beckham ,Valerie Messika, Valeria Lipovetsky, Lady Gaga, and Kendall Jenner, who effortlessly navigate both realms, marrying style with social consciousness.

Related Video: Barbie recreates Stevie Nick's iconic style with new doll Loading the player...