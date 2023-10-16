The fashion world is no stranger to reinvention, and leather has undoubtedly stood the test of time as a versatile and enduring trend. However, in a world increasingly aware of environmental concerns and ethical considerations, it’s not just about style but sustainability.

Celebrities like Shakira, Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner lead the charge in the fashion industry by embracing leather with a conscience.