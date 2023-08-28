Emilio Estefan teams up with SohoMuse, Consuelo Vanderbilt for ‘Latin Ignition – The Magic of Art’ at NY Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is about to witness a fusion of art, music, and fashion like never before, as Grammy-winning producer Emilio Estefan collaborates with Consuelo Vanderbilt’s groundbreaking social network, SohoMuse, to present an innovative and captivating show titled “Latin Ignition – The Magic of Art.”

This much-anticipated event is scheduled for September 8th at Manhattan’s iconic Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, where the worlds of fashion and art will collide in a stunning display of creativity.

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin attends Elysian Impact’s Inaugural CatWalk FurBaby Fashion Show at Sony Hall on February 10, 2023 in New York City.

The event is set to be a celebration of Latinx talent, with the remarkable platform of SohoMuse teaming up with Estefan Enterprises, Inc. to showcase the visionary works of renowned designers Alvin Valley, Laura Garcia, Nabys Vielman, and Cesar Galindo.

These exceptional collections will grace the runway in the grandeur of the Guggenheim’s hallowed halls, offering attendees a mesmerizing experience that transcends traditional fashion shows.

To enhance the evening’s appeal, Los Rabanes and DJ Hex Hector will provide electrifying performances, creating the ideal backdrop for the avant-garde fashion displays.

By bringing together the talents of these prolific Latino artisans, the show highlights their impact on various artistic fields, from design to music.

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin speaks as a model walks the runway with a dog during Elysian Impact’s Inaugural CatWalk FurBaby Fashion Show at Sony Hall on February 10, 2023 in New York City.

However, what truly sets this event apart is Emilio Estefan’s and Consuelo Vanderbilt’s commitment to ensuring that all contributors to the show are appropriately compensated. This goes beyond the designers and models to include the often-overlooked hair and makeup artists working behind the scenes. This stance reflects a deep appreciation for the art world and fashion industry, emphasizing that creativity and hard work should be recognized and rewarded.

The partnership between Emilio Estefan and Consuelo Vanderbilt is a shining example of positive change in the fashion industry. Often faced with issues of inclusivity and fair pay, they have prioritized ensuring the financial well-being of everyone involved in their shows.

