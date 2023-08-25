Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of soccer legend Lionel Messi, is a true fashion enthusiast. She effortlessly sets trends and confidently pulls off daring looks, whether attending red-carpet events or going for a casual outing.

One trend that Antonela has consistently embraced is the crop top. If you want to channel her chic and confident vibe, here’s a style guide on pulling off crop tops just like Antonela Roccuzzo.