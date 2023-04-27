Fans of Selena Quintanilla, the late Tejano music superstar, and fashionistas will be excited to hear that a rare collection of original clothing from her fashion line will be up for auction. The collection, which includes dresses, suits, and jeans, will be available for bidding online today, April 27th, 2023.

The starting bid for the Selena fashion collection is $500, and the auction is being conducted by Nate D. Sanders Auctions. The company has been holding auctions in Los Angeles since 1990 and now conducts major auctions on a monthly basis. Nate Sanders, the owner of the company, is known for his expertise in sports, historical, and Hollywood memorabilia.