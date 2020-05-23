A certain iconic look on the red carpet or at an award’s show can stick in people’s minds and define an era for them, just in that one outfit. Here we take a look back at some notable experimentation in styles, materials and designs that are simply amazing. From Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace dress to Elizabeth Hurley’s safety pin dress with myriad other examples in between. All of these outfits achieved the same thing: they etched an image into our collective memory that defines a particular moment.