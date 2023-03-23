Forever 21 has unveiled its latest collection inspired by the iconic Mexican singer Selena Quintanilla. This marks the second time the fashion brand has created a clothing collection featuring the legendary musician. The first line was a huge success and sold out quickly, and we don’t doubt this new collection will be just as popular!

Forever 21’s CEO Winnie Park shared with HOLA! USA why they decided to honor Selena.

“Selena was a beloved artist who could connect with people through her music and authenticity, and she also had a major influence on the fashion industry.”

The CEO continued, “We hope this collection inspires Selena fans, and Forever 21 customers to celebrate their own authenticity and creativity and express themselves with fashion.”

In regards to introducing GenZ and younger generations to Selena, Park said that she hopes that the collection serves as a way for her legacy to continue to inspire new generations to come and hopes that the “Forever 21 x Selena collaboration is a way to introduce her artistry to new people and for longtime fans to continue to celebrate her.”