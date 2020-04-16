Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Although 25 years have passed since her death, Selena Quintanilla’s legacy lives on in the hearts of her followers and in the minds of many fashion designers. If we look closely at the outfits that set the trend today, we will see that the Queen of Tejano music had already perfected these looks. Pants at the waist, crop tops, western belts and XL rings are just some of the trends the Bidi bidi bom bom singer enjoyed wearing that are still as chic.
