Selena was one of the first artists to wear crop tops, a garment that at the time was considered daring, but which became part of her iconic look. The interpreter of Como la Flor almost always added bright touches and combined them with pants at the waist, another trend that has also returned.

2. Western belts

The belts that dominated the 1990s have now returned to the window displays of ready-to-wear brands like Zara, Mango, Stradivarius and H&M.