Channel Selena Quintanilla’s timeless style with these 9 classic pieces

Even after 25 years since her untimely passing, Selena Quintanilla continues to influence fashion trends. The late Queen of Tejano music is as relevant today as she was from the beginning of her career when she first captured everyone’s hearts – not only through music but fashion-wise too. Her looks from the ‘90s serve a great deal of inspiration to those who admire the style of the decade.

The Como La Flor singer continues to be remembered in some of her most iconic looks, such as the sparkly burgundy number she wore to her last concert at the Houston Astrodome on February 26, 1995. Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato are among the celebrities who have channeled the Mexican-American singer with the same look.

But because the chance of wearing some of Selena’s most memorable outfits from her concerts and performances, is mostly only once a year on Halloween, below we’ve rounded up a few other ways you can channel the Tejana star’s style year-round.

1 ) A white button up shirt

Selena is often remembered wearing an oversized white button-up shirt, which she tied at the front, exposing her tiny waist and covetable abs. This shirt style is just as relevant today as it was during her time.

Get the top:

©Minkpinkworld.com



This was one of Selena’s iconic shirt styles

Odetta Textured Shirt, $40

2) An oversized sweatshirt

A comfy oversized sweatshirt is all we want to wear these days, just like Selena in this snap!

Get the look:

Oversized Vintage Crew Neck Sweatshirt, $27

3) Leather Jacket

A leather jacket is a wardrobe staple the Queen of Tex-Mex perfected. Whether it was part of her performance ensemble or an offstage outfit, Selena was no stranger to the leather effect.

Get the jacket:

Leather Moto Jacket, $115

3) Gingham

The Bidi Bidi Bom Bom singer wore gingham and bustier tops way before they became popular among the fashion peeps.

Get the look:

Laila Off Shoulder Top, $24

ASOS Design Tiered Mini Skirt, $22

4) Moody blooms for spring

This spring-ready outfit, once worn by the Amor Prohibido singer, is perfect for welcoming warmer temperatures. Selena was known to love crop tops, which are still highly popular today as are floral midi skirts.

Get the look:

©Pacsun



Selena loved to rock crop tops

Pacsun Me to We Surplice T-Shirt, $15

©Abercrombie & Fitch



Floral skirts are just a fun today as they were in the ‘90s

Abercrombie & Fitch High Slit Midi Skirt, $69

5) Classic hoops

A pair of hoops is a timeless piece of jewelry that Selena often wore. Whether big or small, they’re are a statement accessory we still love today.

Get the jewelry:

©Mejuri



A pair of hoops to last you a lifetime

Mejuri Oversized Thin Hoops, $275

6) Cow-print craze

Cow printed pieces seem to be everywhere these days, and it’s no surprise Selena wore it first. Here, the Mexican-American singer wears a cropped jacket with statement sequins sleeves.

Get the trend:

©Boohoo



Cow print is the animal print must-have this season

Boohoo Cow Print Cropped Denim Jacket, $32

7) Crop tops para siempre

As we mentioned above, Chris Perez’s wifey loved to wear crop tops, showing off that covetable tiny waist of hers. Her top for this shoot was next-level sexy, and frankly, we’re obsessed!

Get the top:

©Lisa Says Gah



This breezy top is equal parts sexy and cute

Tach Clothing Gaiane Knit top, $128

8) Quilted jacket

Quilted jackets picked up momentum in early spring, but Selena wore the cushioned style way before any of us knew it was cool.

Get the jacket:

Quilted Lady Jacket, $215

9) Sheer turtleneck

Selena’s effortlessly sexy style stands the test of time, and a sheer long-sleeve top continues to be a favorite for exuding sensual style.

Get the top:

Sheer Turtleneck, $41