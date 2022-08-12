This week we saw some sensational looks from our favorite celebrities. Stars continue to fully embrace the Barbiecore style; Eva Longoria stunned us with an adorable pink mini-shorts two-piece outfit, and Jennifer Lopez matched a fab pair of hot pink sunglasses by Quay with a comfy and vibrant jogging suit. And while pink is hot this season, other celebs opted for more traditional colors, such as red and black.

Katy Perry wowed us with a traditional sexy red look. The 37 year old singer was turning heads at a Las Vegas tradeshow with a cut-out dress. We were also super impressed by both Millie Bobby Brown and Melanie Griffith, who might be in very different age brackets, but both managed to pull off dynamite black outfits with 90’s style footwear, Brown wore Mary Janes and Griffith wore combats boots...perfect options to revive your Y2K wardrobe.

Keep scrolling below to see these outfits and all of this week’s top celebrity styles.