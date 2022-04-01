Spring fashion has officially arrived! This week we saw more dresses and spring colors making their seasonal debut. From Eva Longoria proclaiming orange as her official color for spring, Katie Holmes and Kaia Gerber blossoming in adorable floral dresses to Rosario Dawson, who looked fantastic in a cheetah-print dress at the Kate Spade fashion event in SoHo, NY.

JLo also made a fashion statement this week, as the singer and “Marry Me” actress stunned everyone in a casual style bringing back the long-lost trend of boot-cut jeans! Lasty, while not in spring colors, Camila Cabello once again looked very rock and roll in a black zipper dress during her visit to London.

Keep scrolling below to see these outfits and find out who else made our list this week!