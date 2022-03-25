This week was all about fashionable co-ords and power suits. We had many favorites, from Eva Longoria’s pastel-plaid two-piece spring set, Eiza González’s pre-blonde couture Fendi suit and LiLy Collins’ bright orange Gabriela Hearst oversized suit to Camila Cabello’s matching fireworks-print ensemble by Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten.

Not to mention Naomi Watts looked elegant and gorgeous﻿ in an all-white style resembling the striking suit Katie Holmes wore to the opening of RiseNY earlier this month. Of course, we also spotted some casual inspiration from supermodels like Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski, who can make even the most simple outfits look fashionable.

Keep scrolling below to f ind out who else made our list this week!