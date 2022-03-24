Brazilian model Ludi Delfino might be the most recognizable e-commerce model

If you have been buying your clothes online way before the pandemic, you are familiar with the Brazilian model Ludi Delfino. Although you might not know her name, you have seen her face on multiple websites, including Revolve, Forever 21, SheIn, FashionPass, BCBG, Lauren Moshi, and ASTR.

Delfino’s image started circulating as a meme on social media, and according to her, that type of content helps her keep her job. According to the model, if shoppers become familiar with them, they tend to buy what she is wearing. “E-commerce, it’s all trackable,” Ludi told Glamour. “Obviously, they’re checking our numbers—how much we sell.”

As reported by the publication, if the customer loves how the outfit looks on the model, they will buy the items with the hope they will also look good on them.

Delfino began her modeling career 17 years ago after taking classes in Brazil. After getting an agent and trying to become a runway model, she learned from the industry that, at the time, she didn’t have the specific look brands wanted. “Not having a super ‘fashion’ look obviously didn’t get me too far when I was younger,” Delfino told the publication. “I was never the fashion-looking girl.”

According to Delfino, once remote purchasing smashed printed catalogs, everything changed for the better. “That was life-changing for the career of models like me,” Delfino says.

Lauren Moshi’s cofounder, Michael Moshi, told Glamour that Delfino’s success and consistency in the e-commerce industry is because “she gets the look right away, she’s easy-going, consistent, and she has a sense of style, so if we ask for an opinion like, ‘Would you wear this?’ she always has the right thing to say.”