Lily Collins talks ‘Emily In Paris’ & how the shoot made her schedule weekly visits to the podiatrist

Lily Collins is the queen of Netflix. The actress visited The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and discussed all of her Netflix projects, including her new film “Windfall” and the super successful second season of “Emily in Paris.” She also talked about her wedding and how shooting in Paris streets made her schedule weekly visits to the podiatrist.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell got married in September of last year. The two have a movie together coming out called “Windfall,” where Collins stars and McDowell directs. When speaking about their engagement, she said, “Yeah, everything went according to plan. And we were planning it while shooting ‘Windfall’. So it was a lot on our plate.”

She then talked about “Emily in Paris” and how she’d love to continue to do the show, perhaps visiting other parts of the world. She had one condition though. “But the one thing is, I would want to go to streets where you could wear flats,” she said. “Wearing heels [all the time]… You wouldn’t think how painful that can be in Paris. I literally went to a podiatrist every week to fix my feet because I was wearing heels all the time ‘cause it’s cobblestone everywhere!”

“I had to have, like, insoles made for every pair of shoes,” Collins said, making Jimmy suggest that one season Emily should simply wear sneakers. “Emily in Flats,” Collins joked. It’s very catchy.

“Emily in Paris” has been a tremendous success for Netflix, getting renewed for seasons three and four. As any TV watcher in the streaming era knows, this goes against the norm for most TV series, which tend to get canceled quickly and get renewed one season at a time.