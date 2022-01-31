Lily Collins pays emotional tribute to dad Phil Collins on his 71st birthday: ‘I’m forever grateful’

Lily Collins is celebrating her father’s birthday with a touching message, commemorating the special day with a throwback childhood photo and an emotional tribute to the music icon Phil Collins.

The 32-year-old actress who is enjoying the success of her Netflix show ‘Emily in Paris,’ making fans excited for the renewal of season 3 and 4, took to social media to post a family photo of her as a baby, on her father’s shoulders.

“Happy birthday, Dad. I may no longer fit in your arms or sit comfortably on your shoulders but you continue to hug me tightly when I need it most,” the Hollywod star wrote, “We may not get to spend time together that often but when we are face to face, you really do see me.”

Lily showed her appreciation for her father and shared how grateful she is for having him by her side: “Whether I’m proudly watching you up on stage, laughing at home together playing Trivial Pursuit, I’m forever grateful for the moments and memories we share. Especially the ones I now cherish as an adult myself,” she stated.

She concluded the touching tribute by crediting her father for “supporting the woman I am today,” adding “I love you to the moon and back again.”