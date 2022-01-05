Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins reveals she ‘tried to pull’ flowers back from Princess Diana as a child

Emily in...royal company! Lily Collins appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday where she recalled hilarious encounters she had with Princess Diana and Prince Charles as a child after host James Corden showed the actress a photo of herself with her parents, Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman, meeting the Princess of Wales at a Prince’s Trust event.

On ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden,’ Lily Collins recalled trying to take flowers back from Princess Diana and throwing a toy at Prince Charles’ head when she was a toddler

“I have been told that this is what happened,” Lily, 32, said. “I’m giving Diana flowers, but the second that she went to take them, I then tried to pull them back.”

The Emily in Paris star added, “So, as you can image, all the air was sucked out of the room. But then again, I was wearing a cute dress, so who’s gonna really punish me there?”

Lily, who was born in England, also recalled rubbing elbows, or rather throwing a toy at the Prince of Wales’ head when she was around the same age. She shared, “I was also told that when I was younger, I was playing with some toys with Prince Charles and I proceeded to kind of like throw something at him, like, throw a toy telephone at his head, which again, all the air was sucked out of the room.”

As for why Lily was spending time with members of the royal family? “My dad did a lot of stuff for the Prince’s Trust and I grew up in England. You know, I’m British,” she explained to James. “I just went along for the ride and I guess I had a tendency to do naughty things as a two-year-old.”