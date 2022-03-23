Lourdes Leon chooses SKIMS for her airport fashion after attending Kim Kardashian’s pop-up event

Lourdes Leon continues showing support to Kim Kardashian after attending her Miami pop-up event. Madonna’s daughter chose SKIMS as her airport fashion and rocked a blue bodysuit paired with a bucket hat, Murakami x Louis Vuitton bag and a pair of bright green, and orange Supreme x Nike Air Max Plus TN sneakers.

Over the weekend, Miami welcomed Hollywood’s A-listers to enjoy Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS first-ever pop-up. After the installation opened to the public, the 41-year-old fashion icon went partying with friends, including the 25-year-old.

While at Swan, Kim and Lourdes were seen chatting and hugging while wearing sultry outfits. Kardashian wore a silver bikini top with matching high wasted leggings and seethrough booties, while Leon rocked a pink bustier top with a micro purple skirt.

Kim Kardashian’s solutions-oriented underwear, loungewear, and shapewear brand SKIMS arrived to Miami to debut SKIMS Swim. “I’m thrilled to be bringing SKIMS to Miami!” said Kim Kardashian, founder of SKIMS, in a release sent to HOLA! USA. “It’s the perfect place to launch our new swimwear, and to do so in the Miami Design District is a dream — it’s one of my favorite destinations, and I always make it a point to visit whenever I’m in Miami. I’m so excited for our South Florida customers to experience this new category in person.”