Victoria Beckham redefines the plain white t-shirt in honor of PRIDE 2020

Victoria Beckham is showing her support to the LGBTQ+ community. The fashion designer recently unveiled a new yet timeless design in honor of Pride month 2020. The British designer’s latest is a classic white t-shirt reimagined with the words “Listen Without Prejudice” in rainbow text splashed across the front. Besides making a dual statement, 25 percent of each sale is donated to the Albert Kennedy Trust – an organization that fights against LGBTQ+ youth in the U.K. who are experiencing homelessness or living in a hostile environment.
“I‘ve always felt a deep connection to the LGBTQ+ community and am proud to help support their continued message of positive change and inclusivity,” she wrote next to a selfie shared on her Instagram account.
In reference to her choice of slogan, she continued, “My Pride T-shirt this year features the name of @georgemofficial‘s iconic 1990 album, released exactly 30 years ago and used with the blessing of his estate. He was a true icon and the album, his music, and this T-shirt are reminders to always be kind and listen to one another - something I wholeheartedly believe in and a message I live by every day.”
Although all parades have been canceled due to the pandemic, David Beckham’s wife made sure the LGBTQ+ community didn’t feel ignored and chose to celebrate them with words from the late George Michael’s Listen Without Prejudice Volume One album.
A representative of the Victoria Beckham brand added, “It is a statement that espouses the importance of diversity - of race, background, gender identity and expression, sexuality, socioeconomic status, religious and political belief, physical ability and age - and is a reminder to celebrate love and equality above all else.”
Following the release of the symbolic shirts, the former Spice Girl shared a clip of her kids wearing the organic cotton tees, which retail for $120, and are sold on the company website. “The kids in their Pride tees. Sound on for @georgemofficial,” she captioned.
The video kicks off with her daughter Harper, eight, followed by her brothers Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Brooklyn, 21 all wearing their mother’s chic statement tees.