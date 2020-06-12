Celebrate Pride Month with these 10 LGBTQ films

June is Pride Month and that means streaming the best LGBTQ films online. Though many cities have canceled Pride Parade that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate your rights and pride. From films examining teenage sexuality to discovering your gender identity, these films will make you laugh, cry and scream at the screen. You might not be flaunting your colorful outfit at this year’s parade, but you can turn your living room into a colorful theatre and watch these quintessential films that represent the LGBTQ community.

The Danish Girl

The Danish Girl is a drama film about change and acceptance. The story is based on David Ebershoff’s novel and narrates the history of Lili Elbe who was born a man and her journey as a transgender pioneer.

La Vida Inmoral De La Pareja Ideal (Tales of an Immoral Couple)

This Mexican film explores the dichotomies between sexuality and romance. Martina and Lucio’s teenage romance end in a high school scandal separating their lives until adulthood. Later in life, they reunite to tell the tale to their families.

G.B.F

G.B.F is a comedy that explores teenage drama, relationship dynamics and gender stereotypes while examining human sexuality. The title acronym stands for ‘gay best friend’ which becomes the film’s trendy piece.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Rocky Horror Picture Show is a 1975 classic film showing eccentric and unconventional characters with an outstanding musical production by O’Brien. Dr. Frank, a mad scientist and alien transvestite takes part in this musical adventure that has become a cult favorite.

Philadelphia

Academy Award-winning actor, Tom Hanks stars in this drama film as Andrew Beckett, a homosexual and AIDS patient hiding his status. This film examines AIDS and race discrimination while evaluating wrongful termination with employees in a company.

Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List

This story tests the friendship between Naomi and Ely when they fall in love with the same guy. The No Kiss List is a dram film about accepting someone’s sexuality and setting boundaries in relationships.

The Half of It

When a shy and introverted student starts writing letters for a jockey, she later realized she is falling for the same girl. The film analyzes the complicated triangle and romance of Ellie, Paul and Aster.

Farewell, My Queen

International acclaimed director, Benoît Jacquot brings a historical drama with a narrative that is timeless. The film captures the debauchery, passions and chaos that flooded in Versailles in the 18th century.

Being 17 (Quand on a 17 Ans)

Being 17 is a French film that studies adolescent sexuality, teenage violence and sensuality. In the movie, two teenagers work through their complicated relationship and desires while living together.

Pride

Pride is inspired by a true story and narrates the lives of lesbian and gay activists who raised money to help the families affected by the British miners’ strike in 1984. A real story about support and pride.

Related Video: Chinese Zodiac Animals And Elements Loading the player...