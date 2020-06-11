‘White Lines’ star Marta Milans has become quite the chef in quarantine and has even mastered making bread

Marta Milans is a far way from Ibiza, the beautiful Mediterranean island where she and the cast filmed Netflix’s hottest new show White Lines, brought to us by the creators of Money Heist. Similar to the series, where her character Kika finds herself living back at home trying to find out who killed her ex-boyfriend twenty years earlier, the Spanish actress, who recently became an American citizen, has been spending this time with her parents. It’s safe to say her quarantine has been much less dramatic! “My dad and I have been competing with our cooking during this quarantine,” she tells HOLA! USA.

As she reconnects with her parents and spends time with them, it’s important for her to remember “the utmost importance of family!” The 38-year-old Madrid native adds: “It can never be taken for granted. Also, let us not forget to thank God every day for our health.” Keep reading to see what exactly she and her dad have been making in the kitchen, the clay masks she swears by and her biggest takeaway from this coronavirus pandemic.

©Marta Milans



Marta has been the queen of multi-tasking while remaining in quarantine

Current location: Los Angeles

How many days in self-isolation: It’s been almost two months with my mom and dad

Favorite part of your house: My bed. I love my pillows! I honestly can’t remember the last time I’ve been able to sleep in my own bed for such a long period of time. Over the past few years, I had been so used to traveling for work that I wasn’t able to enjoy quality sleep, so I am happily taking advantage!

What have you learned about yourself during this time: We really don’t need much to be happy and at peace.

Favorite home-cooked meal: My dad’s signature seafood paella. Although, I have to say I also make a killer homemade meatball dish so that’s right up there! I have also been baking quite a bit for my neighbors. I am trying to perfect my brownies by experimenting with my great grandmother’s orange marmalade recipe, as well as my lemon curd thanks to my lemon tree. I’ve also been making my own bread!

At-home beauty treatment: I am never without my Biologique recherche face masks. I also use Egyptian clay masks with apple cider vinegar. My friend Karolina shared this tip with me, and I love it!

Show binge-watching: White Lines ;-)

Doing anything you’ve been putting off: Oh so many things! I am currently translating my friend’s play, working on two scripts and writing a children’s book. Who said there wasn’t time to do everything we’ve wanted to try during this pandemic? I also signed up for a fascinating movement psychology workshop. It takes place in London, and I’ve been joining via Zoom. On top of that, I am trying to stay fit with some online workout classes that I never thought I would get into… but look at me now!

What are you doing to stay positive: I try not to read the news before going to bed. I’ve realized it was giving me a lot of anxiety and not allowing me to rest well. I’m also trying to do as many creative things as possible on a daily basis. I’ve been embroidering little pillows for my friend’s baby, taking walks on the beach, and of course, speaking with my family daily. I also work alongside the ANAR Foundation, which provides aid for children and adolescents at risk. It’s important to remember to find ways to help, especially in a time like this.

Message of hope for the future: I hope we all learn to respect nature a little more. We as humans have been forced to regroup and reconsider many things, reevaluating the way we live our lives. I hope we all learn from this.