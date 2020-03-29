3 times Meghan Markle reigned in Victoria Beckham dresses (even though she once said she wouldn’t wear them!)

Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham have been friends for quite some time. In fact, the ex-Spice Girl turned fashion designer was, along with her husband David, one of the special guests at her wedding to Prince Harry. But, despite their close relationship, the Duchess of Sussex once revealed you wouldn’t be finding any VB creations in her wardrobe! “I love Victoria Beckham dresses, but I don’t have the long torso to support that silhouette,” she told Glamour in 2017. It appears though, that Meghan, who wore a sweater by the designer for her engagement photos, not only changed her mind, but also showed that yes, she can seriously rock a Victoria Beckham dress, three times over in fact!

BOLD IN BLUE

©GettyImages



Meghan color coordinated with Harry in Victoria Beckham for one of their final official engagements as senior royals



In 2020, Meghan wore a blue midi, with short sleeves and a crew neck by Victoria Beckham, an instantly iconic look because it was one of the Duchess’ final public appearances in the UK with her husband before stepping down from their duties as senior members of the Royal Family on March 31. The design, inspired by the simplicity of a t-shirt, was her choice for the glam appearance in the rain at the Endeavour Awards.

NAVY CHIC

©GettyImages



The Duchess rocked this classic look by VB on Christmas Day 2018



While she was still pregnant with her son Archie, Meghan actually wore not one, but two Victoria Beckham designs. The first, a dark blue fitted midi dress that she wore on December 25, 2018 to the traditional Royal Christmas mass, was teamed with a classic navy blue coat and knee-high boots, all from Victoria’s label. “She looked so beautiful. It was such a lovely surprise to wake up to on Christmas morning. I think that she's such a beautiful, strong, wonderful woman, so it was a huge honor,” designer Victoria said on Live! With Kelly and Ryan.

WINTER WHITE

©GettyImages



In 2019, pregnant Meghan looked elegant in a chain print Victoria Beckham dress



In 2019, while pregnant, she also opted for another one of the designer’s midi dresses, this time to attend the Commonwealth Service. The most distinctive feature of the flowing white dress, from the fall/winter 2019-2020 collection, was its black chain print. She paired it with an Amanda Wakeley coat and a hat in the same color.With just three VB looks under the Duchess’ belt, we can’t wait to see what other Victoria Beckham designs will be a part of Meghan’s new chapter as she starts her family life in L.A..