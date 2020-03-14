Meghan Markle’s ‘It’ bag is perfect – and it was created by a Latina designer

Meghan Markle looked phenomenal in green from her veiled pillbox hat to her nude pumps as she attended one of her and husband Prince Harry’s last royal engagements as senior members of the British monarchy. But one of the details we especially loved was her green top handle bag, in a sculptural “fortune cookie” shape, created by Uruguayan designerGabriela Hearst.

The Demi handbag put the final touch on her farewell as a senior member of the royal family



The emerald green design, dubbed ‘Demi’ in honor of actress Demi Moore, was the perfect complement to a spectacular green cape dress by Emilia Wickstead, hat from William Chambers, and ‘Simply Irresistible’ pumps by Aquazzura that she chose to wear for Commonwealth Day.

The ‘Demi’ “It” bag achieved its A-list status in 2018 when other celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Diane Lane, Demi Moore and Oprahwere seen with it—the latter two while at Meghan and Harry’s wedding. And the bag has been a go-to accessory for Meghan when she needs to add a final touch to her outfit.

Meghan had it in 2018 when she visited West Sussex, in combination with green and beige pieces



She used it for the first time when she first visited West Sussex in October 2018. The handbag’s satin shine combined perfectly with her Hugo Boss leather skirt, which was complemented by a blouse from & Other Stories, an Armani jacket, and stilettos by Stuart Weitzman.

The bag was an addition to the eye-catching, contrasting look she wore to Birkenhead in January 2019. This time though, she carried a slightly bigger version: the ‘Nina’ , which is the brand’s most famous model. The designer launched it as a limited edition in 2015, and just a few months later there was already a long waiting list.

The Nina design by Gabriela Hearst, which also has a rigid handle, brought together the contrasting look she wore in 2019



The Latina accessories designer’s purses are meticulously hand-crafted with sustainable materials, so there’s no doubt that it wasn’t just their unique shape that Meghan loves.