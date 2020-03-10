During her time as a senior royal, Meghan Markle has appeared in countless noteworthy looks. Beginning with the wedding dress she wore when she said, ‘I do’ to Prince Harry, down to her bold outfit choice for her final official engagement, Commonwealth Day on March 9, the Duchess of Sussex has gained many fashion fans.

As of late, the 38-year-old has been living in vivid color, rocking everything from a striking blue dress, to a bright red number and most recently, a lively emerald gown. As she and her husband near the end of their final chapter as senior members of the royal family on March 31, we’re taking a moment to highlight her best fashion moments.

Based on what we’ve seen thus far, we envision her wardrobe post-royal will be even more enticing, and we can’t wait to see her new sartorial approach.

But for now, below is a round-up of some of Meghan’s best fashion moments as a Duchess. Which one’s your favorite?