Uruguayan designer Gabriela Hearst lives in a fashion dichotomy, dividing her time between bustling New York City, where she dresses celebrities like Uma Thurman, Demi Moore and Olivia Culpo, and her family's quiet ranch in Uruguay. Faithful to two major values a long-term perspective and sustainability, the Latinx fashion talent has managed to translate the duality of her bicultural life into gorgeous clothes that every woman wants to have in her closet.
