New York Fashion Week has come to an end, but the energy that surrounds the fashion-filled extravaganza remains in the air. And because highlighting Latinx talent for us is a year-long thing, we’re excited to present you with a round-up of Latinx designers and brands you should keep an eye for – not only during NYFW – but all year long!

Renowned names such as Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta and Isabel Toledo, who sadly passed away in August after losing a long battle with breast cancer, are the creatives who come to mind when thinking of Latinx designers. However, there are new up-and-coming brands as well as not-so-new designers who should be on your fashion radar. Scroll through the gallery to see a slew of astounding Latinx talent in honor of NYFW.

