Meghan Markle returns to her favorite color palette wearing a chic $920 dress

Meghan Markle’s most recent sartorial picks have been straight out of the color wheel! But now the Duchess of Sussex has toned things down (only color-wise) and returned to one of her favorite color palettes. The 38-year-old opted for a chic asymmetrical midi dress by Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. The toffee-colored, ‘Glenda’ style number, which retails for $920 on Net-A-Porter, is delicately made to evoke smart elegance and is cut from a lightweight plissé-georgette. That alone sounds fancy, but furthermore, it softly cinches at the waist to further accentuate the handkerchief hem.

©@sussexroyal



Meghan returned to wearing one of her favorite color palettes

As with everything that Meghan wears, the dress is close to being sold out with only sizes large and x-large still available. So what was the special occasion? On March 11, Prince Harry and Meghan stepped out to Buckingham Palace to meet young leaders from the QCT Network and discuss equal opportunities for all, mental health and the importance of supporting youth leadership.

To fully embrace the light brown aesthetic, Meghan’s makeup was in tune with her sophisticated outfit. The former Suits star looked radiantly beautiful, glowing with soft smokey eyes, bronzed cheeks and lips. And can we take a moment to admire her hair? Meghan's tresses looked long, healthy, shiny, and were done in soft, loose waves.

©Net-A-Porter



Meghan’s Preen by Thornton Bregazzi’s dress retails for $920

As Harry and Meghan’s titles as senior members of the royal family near to an end, many are wondering what her wardrobe will look like post-royal-life. Throughout her royal tenure, the mom-of-one has been associated with neutrals and soft silhouettes, wearing almost every blush tone out there.

Her style went from casual in jeans to conservative royal, and even though we don’t expect her to do a full style 360, we do have a feeling Meghan will start stepping out of her comfort zone and into bolder styles. We shall see!