Warm, toasty earth tones are making the transition from being a fall staple to being a fashion trend for spring and summer, and if there’s anyone who loves a good neutral it is Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex has shows the power of toffee, wearing a pleated pleated dress with an asymmetric hemline in this rich shade. Like any of the trends embraced by Prince Harry’s wife, toffee is a color to watch this season and if you want to emulate the look, here are some very stylish options.