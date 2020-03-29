Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Warm, toasty earth tones are making the transition from being a fall staple to being a fashion trend for spring and summer, and if there’s anyone who loves a good neutral it is Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex has shows the power of toffee, wearing a pleated pleated dress with an asymmetric hemline in this rich shade. Like any of the trends embraced by Prince Harry’s wife, toffee is a color to watch this season and if you want to emulate the look, here are some very stylish options.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!