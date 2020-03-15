Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
They are used to gracing the covers of magazines, their beauty and health tips are followed religiously and when they don a tiara, it’s a Stop The Press moment! But these beauty queens also have their chill days, whether it’s out exercising with the kids or just taking a break from formal duties – and they look just as gorgeous without makeup on.
From Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s pre-princess days to Queen Letizia’s vacay look, check out our gallery of royal ladies who let their natural beauty shine through!
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!