They are used to gracing the covers of magazines, their beauty and health tips are followed religiously and when they don a tiara, it’s a Stop The Press moment! But these beauty queens also have their chill days, whether it’s out exercising with the kids or just taking a break from formal duties – and they look just as gorgeous without makeup on.

From Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s pre-princess days to Queen Letizia’s vacay look, check out our gallery of royal ladies who let their natural beauty shine through!