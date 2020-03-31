Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Coated in silver and gold or with pearl and jewel appliqués, hoop earrings are a classic accessory that is somehow always modern. It’s good to take style notes from celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez, who use hoop earrings to give their outfits a bold touch. Hoops have been part of fashion trends since Ancient Egypt and the Sumerians, and they’re also a powerful style symbol in Latina culture. Chic hoops connect these two Latinx stars in a unique way, from jazzing-up understated outfits for edgy street style to adding an extra bit of glam to an evening dress, JLo and Selena know how to work the hoop.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!