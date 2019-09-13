Jennifer Lopez's favorite hoop earrings can be yours for $242
Jennifer Lopez’s love for hoop earrings has made them part of her signature style. The singer-actress often completes her looks with an iteration of statement hoops proving they never go out of style and more so, they look great with just about anything.
But even though she loves to change up her jewelry according to her #OOTD, JLo can’t stop rocking the Ciara Large Hoop earrings by Jennifer Zeuner.
JLo's favorite hoops retail for $242 and are available in 14K yellow gold, rose and yellow gold plated and silver.
Jennifer has been caught wearing them multiple times while out and about and has even taken to social media to show them off.
What’s best, you can also have your own version of the baubles à la JLo as they can be custom-made with your name.
Jennifer Lopez steps out in plade lace dress and peekaboo bra: See her stunning Birkin bag
Backless dresses are the hottest celebrity trend: Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, Nadia Ferreira and more
Holiday outfits: Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and more stars in all-red ensembles for Christmas
Jennifer Lopez steps out in preppy fall look with the perfect accessory
Luxury gifts for pets, and more ideas to pamper your furry friend
Kendall Jenner takes a trip to Aspen with her closest friends after breaking up with Bad Bunny
Salma Hayek and Kristen Stewart host intimate celebration in honor of Penelope Cruz
Georgina and Cristiano explore Saudi Arabia’s spectacular desert
Ivanka Trump, Anitta, and more celebs attend Fontainebleau opening in Las Vegas