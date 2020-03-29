In the decade since Kate Middleton married her college sweetheart Prince William, the royal has ranked among the most admired women in the world, and when it comes to fashion, she never fails to impress. With a natural elegance and extraordinary ability to balance the classic and the modern in her outfits, she’s someone looked to the world over for inspiration as a true style icon.

Over the past ten years, Kate has graced us with unforgettable images of her on official tours and at public appearances. Of course, she has pieces and outfits that she’s partial to; but during this time we’ve also noticed very subtle changes in the form of even more refined looks, with more color and sparkle, and the addition of key trends of the seasons.