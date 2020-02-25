Kate Middleton wears sparkling disco shoes on night out in London

Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed a musical date night on Tuesday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to London’s West End for a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen, which was held in aid of the couple’s Royal Foundation. Princess Charlotte’s mom looked characteristically chic for the outing wearing a black bouclé dress by Eponine London, which she teamed with sparkling Jimmy Choo pumps, a matching clutch and the Queen’s diamond chandelier earrings, while styling her glossy locks down. Meanwhile, the Duke opted for a sharp navy suit, appropriate given that blue is emblematic of the Broadway musical.

Kate Middleton attended a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen with Prince William in London, and added some sparkle to her look

William was pictured sweetly placing his hand on his wife’s back as they made their way inside of the Noël Coward Theatre. Following the special charity performance, the royal couple will meet the show’s cast. When the engagement was announced last week, Kensington Palace noted that, “Mental health is a key priority for The Royal Foundation, which has developed initiatives such as @giveusashout and @heads_together.”

Duchess Kate’s Jimmy Choos were the star of her outfit

Dear Evan Hansen explores mental illness, as well as suicide, both of which are important issues to the Cambridges. Mental health is one of the five main themes of William and Kate’s Royal Foundation’s work. Last year, the Cambridges and Sussexes launched the mental health texting service, Shout, which provides 24/7 crisis support, and back in 2016, William, Kate and Prince Harry launched the initiative Heads Together to tackle the stigma and change the conversation on mental health.

The musical outing follows the Cambridges’ recent half-term break with their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in Norfolk. "We've been lambing with the children this week,” William said on Saturday. “Charlotte wasn't sure at first but George was straight in there. Louie loves the tractors. They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs." Last year, Kate shared how her children reacted when she and Prince William enjoyed a date night at the Royal Variety Performance. The mom of three revealed that her kids wanted to come, but she told them "not on a school night!"