Kate Middleton and Prince William have a musical date night on their calendar

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be stepping into the sun next week. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to attend a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen on Tuesday, February 25. The Tony Award-winning musical, which opened on London’s West End last year, will benefit The Royal Foundation. Following the performance at the Noël Coward Theatre, the royal couple will meet the show’s talented cast. Kensington Palace noted, “Mental health is a key priority for The Royal Foundation, which has developed initiatives such as @giveusashout and @heads_together.”

Dear Evan Hansen explores mental illness, as well as suicide, both of which are important issues to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Mental health is one of the five main themes of William and Kate’s Royal Foundation’s work. Last year, the Cambridges and Sussexes launched the mental health texting service, Shout, which provides 24/7 crisis support, and back in 2016, William, Kate and Prince Harry launched the initiative Heads Together to tackle the stigma and change the conversation on mental health. The royals have spoken about the importance of mental health on various occasions.

Discussing Heads Together in a 2017 video with William and Harry, Kate said, "Mental health seemed to run between all the different areas we were working in, so whether its homelessness, military for [Prince Harry], and addiction with me and bereavement, there was this sort of underlying thread, wasn't there, of mental health," adding, "This idea that, all of us coming together to find a common theme and to show people how to have what we are calling 'simple conversations,' and starting those conversations which is often the hardest bit, really."