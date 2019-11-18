Kate Middleton reveals how her kids reacted to her and William going off on date night

Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed a night on the town Monday…and it seems their three young children wanted to join in on the fun. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a glamorous duo as they stepped out for the Royal Variety Performance on November 18. While at the show, the royal mom of three revealed that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wanted to come, but she told them "not on a school night!"

©GettyImages



Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wanted to join their parents at the royal engagement

The annual Royal Variety Performance is held in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which Queen Elizabeth is patron. The money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times.

At the engagement, the Duke and Duchess met with performers, including 14-year-old Mary Poppins actress Nuala Peberby, whom Kate told that her children love putting shows on at home. Nuala shared, "[Kate] said that her children love performing at home, particularly Charlotte. She told us how lucky we were to be on stage in the West End and asked how we managed to do it with all our schoolwork. I can’t tell you how exciting it was to meet them." Petula asked Kate whether she would bring her kids to the show, to which she replied, "They would love it."

©GettyImages



Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed a date night at the Royal Variety Performance

Meanwhile, the Duchess told six-year-old gymnast Aurelia that George and Charlotte like doing cartwheels and handstands at home as well. Monday marked the third time the Duke and Duchess have attended the Royal Variety Performance. The royal couple previously attended in 2014 and 2017, both times Kate was pregnant with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Duchess stunned on November 18 wearing a semi-sheer gown by her wedding dress designer Alexander McQueen. Prince George's mom completed her elegant look with a pair of statement Erdem earrings and black velvet Jimmy Choo pumps.