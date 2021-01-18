As could be seen in many of the autumn-winter 2020/21 collections on the catwalk, prints are once again a key piece in the territory of trends. In fact, this year more than ever new designs emerge that already overshadow other more classic ones.

The Prince of Wales plaid print is saved, whose timeless quality keeps it at the top of this category. Meghan Markle and the Salma Hayek both wear the classic Prince of Wales check print during official engagements. The distinctive print - grey fabric adorned with bold black and white checks - was a huge trend back in 2017 and 2018 and it looks like its back in 2021.

