As the all-encompassing cold affects our fashion choices, the best way to face it is head-on with an array of bright and vivacious colors. And no one knows this better than actress-singer Selena Gomez.
The Lose You to Love Me singer was spotted in a purple Prada trench in New York recently. Perfectly in tune with this season’s trends, colorful trench coats are going to be a big hit, and there are various ways to wear them...
