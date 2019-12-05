As the all-encompassing cold affects our fashion choices, the best way to face it is head-on with an array of bright and vivacious colors. And no one knows this better than actress-singer Selena Gomez.

The Lose You to Love Me singer was spotted in a purple Prada trench in New York recently. Perfectly in tune with this season’s trends, colorful trench coats are going to be a big hit, and there are various ways to wear them...