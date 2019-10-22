Along with Jennifer Lawrence and Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte’s weddings were tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and his nuptials to his longtime girlfriend, Xisca Perelló. The now husband and wife had a beautiful ceremony on the Spanish island of Mallorca which saw the bride in two equally stunning looks made for the special day. Sketches of Xisca’s wedding day looks were released detailing the two gorgeous dresses by Rosa Clará. Honored to have been part of their special day, the brand shared photos of the happy couple.

“We barely have words to describe such a charming and fascinating couple,” they wrote. “Congratulations for your beautiful love, for your exquisite wedding day and for your endless happiness, we wish you all the best, now, and forever. Once more, thank you for trusting in us and for giving us the opportunity to take part in such an important and special day, it has been a pleasure and a once in a lifetime experience to work with you and to get to know. Mery, you looked incredibly elegant and delightful, a unique bride!”

