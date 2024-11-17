Miss Denmark Victoria Kjær Theilvig has been crowned Miss Universe 2024 after competing against 125 contestants (down from 130 due to withdrawals and disqualifications) during the final night of the 73rd annual Miss Universe competition held in Mexico City. Her triumph was the result of an eventful, emotional pageant.

On Saturday, November 16, live from the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo welcomed Miss Denmark Victoria Kjær Theilvig to the Miss Universe family.

© Hector Vivas MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 16: Miss Denmark, Victoria KjÃ¦r Theilvig, is crowned as Miss Universe 2024 in The 73rd Miss Universe Competition - show at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on November 16, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Who is Miss Denmark Victoria Kjær Theilvig?

The Danish beauty queen, a European and World Championship dancer, captivated the judges and audience with her poise and eloquence. A beauty entrepreneur, mental health advocate, protector of animals, and aspiring lawyer, Victoria proved that the title of Miss Universe goes beyond physical beauty. Her responses in the question-and-answer segment resonated deeply with the global audience.

As the first Miss Universe winner from Denmark in years, Victoria used her platform to highlight her passion projects. Her advocacy for mental health and animal protection has already gained international recognition.

© Miss Universe Miss Denmark Victoria Kjær Theilvig has won the 73rd annual Miss Universe pageant

Victoria's reign as Miss Universe is expected to focus on global initiatives that align with her passions, blending her legal aspirations with her commitment to empowering others. Her win is a celebration of Denmark and proof of the values of empathy, strength, and leadership she represents.