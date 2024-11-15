What to Watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — Nov 15

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

Say Nothing (Hulu)

Based on the best-selling book "Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland," the series is now streaming in full, fictionalizing the lives and stories of some of the biggest characters in The Troubles, a violent conflict in Northern Ireland that lasted for 30 years and took the lives of many.

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

The second half of the sixth and final season of "Cobra Kai" is now streaming on Netflix, featuring our cast of characters participating in their largest tournament yet. The season is set in Spain, at the Sekai Taikai, the most prestigious karate tournament in the world. The show will conclude with a third part, which hasn't shared a release date yet.

The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)

Starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch, "The Day of the Jackal" is a British series based on the classic novel that won many awards and inspired various films, following a lethal assassin only known as the Jackal. This new take on the story is reinterpreted in a contemporary setting and features an exciting cast rounded out by Charles Dance, Úrsula Corberó, and more.

Silo (Apple TV+)

The second season of "Silo" is now available on Apple TV+. Starring Rebecca Ferguson, the series is set in a dystopian future following a community that lives in a giant underground silo where things are not as they seem.

Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson (Netflix)

Tonight, Jake Paul will be fighting Mike Tyson in one of the most memorable boxing matches in recent memory. The 31-year-old gap between the two athletes makes this the largest age gap in boxing history and a pop culture event to remember.

Brokeback Mountain (Max)

If you're looking for something older, sad, and very beautiful, you can't go wrong with "Brokeback Mountain." Based on the incredible novella by Annie Proulx, the story follows Jack and Ennis, two cowboys that fall in love in the 1960s and develop a romance that haunts them for the rest of their lives.

Lady Bird (Max)

Before "Barbie" became a cultural phenomenon, there was "Lady Bird." The film was a critical darling and marked an incredibly assured directorial debut by Greta Gerwig, trailing the senior year of the titular character as she explored her relationships with her family, friends, and lovers during a pivotal point in people's lives.